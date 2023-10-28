Top WWE Superstar sends a bold five-word message to Bianca Belair after SmackDown

On this week's SmackDown, Bianca Belair addressed the WWE Universe ahead of her match against IYO SKY. Taking to Twitter/X, the reigning Women's Champion sent a five-word message to The EST.

At the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, Belair became the new Women's Champion, dethroning Asuka in a Triple Threat Match, which also involved Charlotte Flair. However, moments later, SKY became the new Women's Champion after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract.

Ahead of the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, SKY remains confident that she will beat Belair once again. Taking to Twitter/X, she claimed the same.

"I will beat you AGAIN," wrote SKY.

Bianca Belair is open to teaming up with WWE's newest signing Jade Cargill

Bianca Belair is open to teaming up with Jade Cargill, who recently signed with the company.

Speaking in an interview with Wrestle Rant, The EST briefly discussed the idea of a match against Cargill but is also willing to form a tag team with the former AEW star. Belair said:

"I used to get questions about facing Jade before she even came to WWE and I would always say, 'Well, everybody wants what they can't have,' but now it's a possibility. It's very exciting. I feel like everybody's talking about 'Bianca Belair vs. Jade Cargill.' I think that would be a WrestleMania-caliber match, but also, too, a tag team. There's so many possibilities. So I'm very excited for it. I think it's amazing the way she's been able to make a name for herself and the hype that she's been able to build about herself before even having a match."

At the moment, though, Belair's goal will be to become a two-time WWE Women's Champion when she faces IYO SKY at Crown Jewel.

