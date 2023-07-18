Top WWE Superstar sends bold message following huge victory on RAW

This week's edition of WWE RAW was an eventful one, as the creative team nailed several major match announcements for SummerSlam, while also pulling off a shock title change. However, they have kept one heavily rumored bout low-profile for the time being.

An obvious showdown for The Biggest Party of the Summer is Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre, as the Scotsman knocked out the former with a Claymore upon return in London a few weeks ago.

The Ring General picked up yet another impressive victory over Matt Riddle in the show's opening contest. The duo worked hard to produce a different bout from their previous one at Money in the Bank.

Post-match, the Austrian cut a fantastic promo standing atop the commentator's table. He even name-dropped Drew McIntyre to find him if the latter wants to get in line for a title match.

"Building a Legacy!" Gunther wrote on his social media handle.

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre would be a huge deal for the SummerSlam match card, with the potential to steal the entire show. Both stars are reliable workhorses. The million-dollar question, however, is will the Scotsman dethrone the longest reigning IC Champion of the modern era on August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit?

Former WWE Champion still hasn't given up on dethroning Gunther

In the fall of 2022, Gunther and Sheamus sparked a rivalry. No one had a clue that their eventual showdown would break the internet, with countless fans hailing it as arguably the greatest IC Championship match in WWE history.

Sheamus contended for The Austrian Anomaly's title two more times following their remarkable affair at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales. At WrestleMania 39, Gunther retained against the Irishman and Drew McIntyre.

The Celtic Warrior has made it known time and time again that he will not rest until he becomes the Intercontinental Champion. Following this week's episode of WWE RAW, the veteran once again took the opportunity to mock Gunther:

"Near, far, wherever you are... I believe that the heart does go on," Sheamus hilariously reacted to Gunther's aforementioned post, quoting Celine Dion's song from the feature film Titanic.

Sheamus @WWESheamus Near, far, wherever you are…

I believe that the heart does go on Near, far, wherever you are…I believe that the heart does go on

Gunther will break the all-time record of being the longest reigning IC Champion, currently held by Honky Tonk Man, in less than two months time. However, a Scotsman is standing in his way.

What are your thoughts on Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam, should the company announce the contest for the show? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here