In a matter of a few weeks, the Austrian WWE Superstar Gunther will reach an incredible milestone. While that word is often thrown around a lot, the Intercontinental Champion's lengthy reign breaking the legendary Honky Tonk Man's is too big of an achievement.

Throughout the Ring General's run as the workhorse champion, his melee with Sheamus in Cardiff, Wales, is widely regarded as the best match of the former's career up until this point.

The contest was even regarded by Cody Rhodes as the best match of 2022, despite The American Nightmare's own bout against Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell, a surefire contender.

However, fans and critics lauding his performance won't suffice when it comes to the Irishman. Sheamus needs to become Intercontinental Champion at least once in his career, as the belt has eluded him for 14 years.

When a fan posted a picture on social media with The Celtic Warrior holding on to the Intercontinental title, the latter had a four-word reaction to it:

"Who can stop me?" Sheamus responded.

The only thing preventing Sheamus from joining the elite club of WWE Grand Slam Champions is the Intercontinental title.

While the veteran has challenged Gunther twice since Clash at the Castle last year, including a WrestleMania triple-threat bout featuring Drew McIntyre, the Irishman is nowhere near done.

Gunther fired back with a massive burn after former WWE Champion mocked him

Despite their banter on social media, the duo are separated by the brand split as of now.

Over a week ago, Sheamus called out The Ring General on Twitter, claiming the latter is a "defunct champion."

"A defunct champion on a defunct platform #perfectmatch," tweeted Sheamus.

This was in reference to Gunther joining the Threads social media platform. The 35-year-old WWE Superstar didn't shy away from responding to his arch-rival's remark, stating:

"Only thing defunct is your self-esteem. move on," he tweeted.

With SummerSlam fast approaching, Gunther's future seems clear. On August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, the Austrian is expected to compete against their mutual foe, Drew McIntyre.

However, Sheamus recently lost a United States title match to Austin Theory. The Celtic Warrior will compete next Friday on WWE SmackDown in a fatal four-way contest to advance to the United States Championship Invitational.

Should Sheamus ultimately end Gunther's monumental IC Championship reign? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

