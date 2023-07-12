"Just add [Drew] McIntyre and it's even better" - Fans laud former WWE Champion for 'underrated' tag team run

While WWE Superstars normally make a slow ascent to the top position on the card through hard work, Sheamus managed to do that a lot sooner than most.

Making his debut on the main roster in 2009, he was immediately plunged into the main event scene. However, even the Irishman himself has admitted that his career resurgence happened when he joined forces with Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) in the tag team division.

Sheamus recently credited the current AEW star for rejuvenating his career, and the fanbase has been lauding them both for the sheer entertainment they brought to WWE programming in the latter half of the previous decade.

Check out some fan reactions below:

One fan even noted that Drew McIntyre would have been a worthy addition to The Bar. While Claudio Castagnoli left WWE in February 2022, Sheamus and the Scotsman have been wrestling each other for several years now.

Since The Bar disbanded in 2019, Sheamus has continued his trajectory as a crowd favorite, wrestling in critically acclaimed matches and even winning the United States Championship. The Celtic Warrior currently performs on SmackDown, where he is the leader of The Brawling Brutes.

Sheamus reveals original plans for him to face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Timing is everything, generally speaking, even in the world of pro wrestling. While the storyline between Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and The Bloodline was far too good to halt at the time, an argument can be made that after all these years of putting on exceptional performances, Sheamus deserves a crack at the world championship.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on Out of Character earlier this year, The Irishman briefly touched on WWE's initial plan to go with Roman Reigns vs. Sheamus following Survivor Series last year:

"It was heading that way, and then things changed. Things change all the time, so creative stuff happens, and it was heading in that direction, and you know, it just took a U-turn."

Sheamus deserves credit for the effort he put into portraying the antagonist against Roman Reigns when the latter was pushed to the moon during his early days in the main event scene. It was during this feud that The Big Dog was well-received by the live crowds, who otherwise showered him with boos.

Their feud began in late 2015 when the Irishman cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and ended The Big Dog's first WWE Championship reign before it could even begin at Survivor Series.

Should Sheamus become the new number-one contender on SmackDown to challenge Roman Reigns for the world title? Sound off in the comments section below.

