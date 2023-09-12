Top WWE Superstar sends a message aimed at Rhea Ripley after Nia Jax's return

In the main event of this week's RAW, Rhea Ripley successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez.

Taking to Instagram, Raquel reflected on her loss after a shocking interference from the returning Nia Jax. The former RAW Women's Champion made her way to the ring and hit Rodriguez with a Samoan Drop. This allowed Ripley to retain her title.

Rodriguez took to Twitter to send out a short message, as she quoted Billie Jean King.

"Champions keep playing until they get it right -Billie Jean King," wrote Rodriguez.

This was the rematch between Ripley and Rodriguez after they previously collided at the Payback Premium Live Event. Following Dominik Mysterio's interference in their initial clash, he was banned from ringside for the rematch.

Vince Russo criticized Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez for their facial expressions on RAW

Vince Russo recently criticized Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez for their facial expressions from Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that both women made "over-the-top funny faces" during the match.

"Another thing with this match is, listen, I like both these women. They've got to stop with over-the-top funny faces. Like, that is so amateurish. Here is why I say amateurish. Like when Raquel kicks out, and she's, does that happen in MMA? Does that happen in professional boxing? Does that happen in bar fights? Don't do stuff, bro, that doesn't happen in real life because that is just major, major, major disconnect," said Russo.

Rhea Ripley is currently on the back of three consecutive title defenses. After beating Raquel Rodriguez at Payback, The Eradicator defended her title against Natalya at WWE Superstar Spectacle in India.

A feud against Nia Jax could be in the books for the Women's World Champion, who was also attacked on RAW by the returning superstar.

