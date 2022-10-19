Top WWE Superstar sends message to Chris Jericho following contract extension

A top WWE Superstar congratulated the former 9-time Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho following his recent contract extension with AEW.

Ronda Rousey climbed back to the top of the mountain after making her long-awaited return at the beginning of the year. After failing to defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38, the two went head-to-head in an "I Quit" match where Rousey became the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Last week, she defeated Liv Morgan to win her second SmackDown Women's Championship. AEW star Chris Jericho recently signed a multi-year extension with the company with additional duties and responsibilities. On her live stream, Rousey congratulated The Ocho. Here's what she told the 8-time World Champion:

"Also, congrats Jericho. Congrats on your [AEW contract] extension. It's great." (From 2:29 to 2:40)

It's now official that Jericho will be All Elite until the end of 2025. However, fans have enjoyed his work with the rising promotion as the old regime in WWE didn't utilize him to the fullest.

When was the last time Chris Jericho was in WWE

Chris Jericho is one of the most decorated wrestlers of the current generation. The Lionheart has been around the wrestling industry for nearly three decades. He has worked in several major promotions including WWE, WCW, ECW, NJPW, and AEW.

The Lionheart found a new home in AEW. During his time with the sports entertainment giant, he was a 6-time World Champion, 9-time Intercontinental Champion and the only person to defeat The Rock and Steve Austin on the same night to become world champion.

In 2018, Jericho appeared in WWE on two different occasions. He made his first appearance in January of that year, during the 25th anniversary of Monday NIght RAW. Later, he participated in the 50-man Royal Rumble match at the Greatest Royal Rumble premium live event.

Earlier this year, he along with several other AEW stars appeared in a video package as they congratulated John Cena for reaching two decades since his debut.

Would you like to see Chris Jericho return to WWE? Sound off in the comment section.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Ronda Rousey's YouTube channel and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes