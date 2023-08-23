Top WWE Superstar sends a message to Randy Orton amid hiatus

Randy Orton is on hiatus and has been absent from WWE programming for months. Fellow veteran superstar and Orton's former rival, Sheamus, recently took to Twitter to send him a message.

Orton's last televised appearance was when he teamed up with Matt Riddle to face The Usos in a tag team championship unification match on SmackDown. After losing the RAW Tag Team Championships to Jimmy and Jey, RK-Bro was brutally attacked by The Bloodline.

Taking to Twitter, Sheamus recalled a heated moment between him and Orton that took place inside the Elimination Chamber. The Celtic Warrior expressed his love for The Viper:

"I [love] Randy" wrote Sheamus

Check out Sheamus' tweet:

Interestingly enough, Sheamus was recently in action against Edge on SmackDown. Edge, a former tag team partner of Orton, reportedly competed in his "last" WWE match on his current contract.

Zelina Vega is open to the idea of managing Randy Orton

Zelina Vega is currently a part of the LWO faction. However, she is no stranger to managing top superstars. During her time in NXT, Vega was the valet of Andrade Almas (Andrade El Idolo) and accompanied him during his reign as the NXT Champion.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling during Money in the Bank weekend, Vega was asked about the superstar she would like to manage, to which she responded by naming Randy Orton.

Vega believes that she and Orton have a lot in common and share many common goals. She said:

"Randy Orton. Yeah, I think him and I have a lot in common. I think that when it comes to just mentally, we have a lot in common, you know, common goals and things. So, definitely Randy Orton."

As of right now, though, it remains to be seen when Orton will return to WWE programming. Despite recent rumors of his return, The Apex Predator is still recovering from his back injuries.

