Top WWE Superstar sends warning as she celebrates anniversary

A top star of the WWE's women's division sent a warning to everyone on the anniversary of her first day with the company.

Before Ivy Nile became a WWE Superstar, she pursued mixed martial arts and lost her only match back in 2018. She then became the first female champion of NBC's game show, Titan Games, hosted by The Rock a year later.

Nile signed her development deal a few months after a tryout and help from her connection to Kane's wrestling school in Tennessee. She spent almost four years in NXT before getting called to the main roster last November along with The Creed Brothers.

Two months after her call-up, Ivy Nile celebrated her fourth anniversary with WWE before sending a message to the women's locker room. She wrote:

"Today marks 4 years with @wwe, and we’re only getting started."

Ivy Nile has only wrestled on television thrice since her main roster call-up. Her first match was in the number one contender's Battle Royal for the Women's World Championship, followed by teaming up with Maxxine Dupri in the Fatal Four-Way match to determine the new challengers for the Women's Tag Team Title Championship.

Her first singles match was against Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Title on the Day 1 edition of RAW. She put up a valiant effort but fell short in the end.

Ivy Nile receives praise from Rhea Ripley after title match on WWE RAW

In a video from their official YouTube channel, Rhea Ripley discussed her match against Ivy Nile on Day 1.

Ripley praised her rival for showing up in her singles debut and giving her all she could handle.

"It was very impressive," Ripley said. "Ivy, she hasn't had many singles matches in general, and for that to be her first one here on the red brand, on RAW, on Monday Night Mami, she really did hold her own. I gotta give it to her, the little pipsqueak, she's got some fight in her. She caught me off guard a couple of times. But at the end of the day, this is Mami's world and you're just living in it. So, had to get the job done."

It's unclear what's next for Ivy Nile, but she most recently faced Nia Jax in a couple of live events. With the Royal Rumble right around the corner, she could soon make her Rumble match debut.

