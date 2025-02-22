Top WWE Superstar has severe injury moments before SmackDown; will wrestle Jimmy Uso still

A top WWE star is set for a big match against Jimmy Uso, but moments before SmackDown, has revealed that he was injured and is going to be wrestling despite that. The star posted a video of it.

Heading into tonight's SmackDown, currently, Drew McIntyre is set to face Jimmy Uso in a huge match. The two stars have been at each others' throats over several months and they will be settling their differences in the ring once and for all, but it appears that heading into the match, one star is carrying quite a severe injury.

McIntyre took to his Instagram stories and shared a video of his knee being treated medically. He had suffered a knee injury and needed it to be drained of fluid just 45 minutes before he wrestles in what is sure to be a hard-hitting match against Jimmy Uso.

The star posted the story on Instagram (Credit: Drew McIntyre's Instagram)

The two stars will be going at it in the ring, but given that Drew McIntyre is injured, it will be interesting to see if the match is cut short. Two matches have already been reportedly canceled due to The Rock's arrival on SmackDown. While WWE could replace Drew McIntyre's match with one of those bouts, it remains to be seen if that happens. The coming hours should reveal more.

