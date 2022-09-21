Top WWE Superstar shares photo holding Lilly; Alexa Bliss reacts

Alexa Bliss recently shared her reaction to Asuka holding Lilly. The former's possessed doll.

At WrestleMania 37 last year, Alexa Bliss betrayed Bray Wyatt, which led to Randy Orton defeating him at The Show of Shows. Soon after, she introduced Lilly to the WWE Universe. The creepy-looking doll possessed supernatural powers and quickly became a big hit among young WWE fans.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Alexa Bliss took on Bayley in singles action. She came out with Asuka and Bianca Belair, while Bayley had IYO SKY and Dakota Kai as backups. While Damage CTRL was making its way to the ring, Asuka was seen holding Bliss' doll, Lilly.

The Empress of Tomorrow later shared the picture on her official Twitter handle. In the photo, Asuka is seen holding Lilly and is seemingly in a possessed state. The image received a response from Little Miss Bliss herself.

"What a great friend! @WWEAsuka Lilly loves her friend Asuka," Bliss wrote.

How did fans react to Alexa Bliss' response to Asuka?

Bliss' response to Asuka's picture was met with various reactions from WWE fans.

Check out some of the most notable responses below:

Patrick Mercier 🇨🇦🇺🇦 @PMercier31 @AlexaBliss_WWE @WWEAsuka We're really glad that you're our friend and this is a friendship that will never ever end We're really glad that you're our friend and this is a friendship that will never ever end @AlexaBliss_WWE @WWEAsuka 🎵 We're really glad that you're our friend and this is a friendship that will never ever end 🎵

It has been a while since WWE stopped portraying Bliss as a supernatural character. She still hasn't gotten rid of Lilly, though. The former women's champion recently opened up about Lilly's origins while speaking to WWE Deutschland:

"I had texted Jason [Baker, designer of the puppets for the Firefly Fun House] and I was saying, ‘I really want a doll to interact with’ and he was like, ‘A doll?’ I said, ‘Yeah. I want a doll’ and I was like, ‘I want it to look like someone scribbled her, like a child scribbled her on a piece of paper. She just popped off the page.’ I was like, ‘Button eyes, 3D teeth, want it to kind of look like me but scary’ and they came up with — they showed me Lilly and it was the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen." Bliss said.

As per reports, the doll has done incredible merch numbers for WWE, and the company doesn't want to give up on the sales that come with having Lilly appear on TV weekly.

What do you make of Asuka's eerie picture with Lilly? Do you think she could do justice to a supernatural character on WWE TV?

