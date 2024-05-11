Top WWE Superstar taunts Cody Rhodes by claiming that he will "finish the story"

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently taunted Cody Rhodes on social media. The current United States Champion is set to face The American Nightmare in a "Champion vs. Champion" match at the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

At the recently concluded Backlash Premium Live Event in Lyon, France, Rhodes successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles. Following Cody's first title defense, Paul was revealed as his next challenger by General Manager Nick Aldis on the latest episode of SmackDown.

WWE has confirmed a Champion vs. Champion match between Rhodes and Paul. However, it is unclear if their respective championship belts will be on the line. The Maverick took to his Instagram stories and taunted The American Nightmare by sending a short message.

"I'll finish the story champ @americannightmarecody," Logan Paul shared.

Check out a screengrab of Logan Paul's Instagram story below:

What the future has in store for the Maverick remains to be seen.

Dutch Mantell believes WWE will retire the United States Championship if Cody Rhodes wins it

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell had a bold take on the United States Championship. The 74-year-old veteran believes the Stamford-based company will retire the title if Cody Rhodes wins it at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Mantell stated that Rhodes would not lose to Paul at this stage of his title reign. He believes a victory for The American Nightmare could lead to WWE taking a major decision regarding the coveted United States Championship.

"Logan Paul is not gonna win that. And if it is, say Cody wins and it's for the other belt, I think they're gonna retire the belt that Logan Paul has. Doesn't mean anything, does it? Just because somebody's got a belt, I mean, all the companies I worked for had one belt, and the tag belts," Dutch Mantell said.

Paul defeated Rey Mysterio at the 2023 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to win the United States Championship. The Maverick's most recent title defense came in a Triple Threat Match against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton at WrestleMania XL.

