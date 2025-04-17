Top WWE Superstar unexpectedly shows frustration with Logan Paul just days before WrestleMania 41; shares three-word message

Logan Paul has made an enemy out of his WrestleMania 41 opponent, AJ Styles. However, WWE Superstar and one-half of The New Day, Xavier Woods, also seems to be frustrated with The Maverick.

Paul will face Styles in a highly anticipated singles match this weekend in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, The New Day will challenge The War Raiders for the WWE World Tag Team Championship after previously failing to dethrone Erik and Ivar.

Woods swung a steel chair at Paul's dummy at the WWE World today. He took to social media to send a three-word message to the former United States Champion.

"The walk off...," wrote Woods.

Check out Woods' post on X/Twitter:

Bill Apter thinks the hype for AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41 has died down

AJ Styles and Logan Paul will cross paths in a singles match at WrestleMania 41. Bill Apter believes that the hype for the match has died down, and fans were much more excited to see Styles on the big stage than his opponent.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Styles defeated Karrion Kross in a singles match. However, after the bout, he was ambushed by Paul after Kross distracted the former WWE Champion.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter talked about the upcoming match and stated the following:

"Keep in mind now, the excitement for that match is not what it might have been a year ago. Logan Paul is still compelling, and so is AJ Styles, but there is something non-compelling about [the match]. Is this one of the main event matches that people want to see? They want to see AJ Styles back again. They're concentrating on AJ more so than Logan Paul in my opinion."

Paul has regularly competed at WrestleMania for a few years now. Last year, he successfully defended the WWE United States Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

Meanwhile, Styles was in action against LA Knight at last year's WrestleMania XL. The Phenomenal One will hope to get back on winning terms after losing to The Megastar last year.

