Top WWE Superstar was unsure about bringing back her old gimmick

WWE Superstar Carmella recently revealed that she was unsure about bringing back her old gimmick.

Carmella's successful run ended abruptly last year when she was sidelined with an injury. Her time off wasn't without its own difficulties, either. The Princess of Staten Island had an ectopic pregnancy which resulted in her undergoing an abortion to save her life.

After a heartbreaking couple of months, Carmella finally returned during the January 30th episode of Monday Night RAW. The surprising thing about her return was that she had brought back her previous gimmick from 2020.

Carmella opened up about bringing back her old gimmick during a recent episode of WWE After The Bell podcast.

"I had no idea what to expect. I knew how things were run and how things went when I was there before, but everything had changed. The locker room was different, the management is different. How am I going to fit in? How are they going to view me? How am I going to come back? Am I going to come back and be remembered and do what it is that I like to do or is it going to be completely different? I'm so grateful that I am able to return to the moonwalking, trash-talking, Princess of Staten Island."

She continued,

"For me, this is the character that is so near and dear to my heart. I created this character in NXT, it is me, it's part of me, it's me just turned way up. I feel so confident and comfortable in this role. To be able to be given this opportunity to go back to what brought me to the dance to begin with, I'm so grateful and so excited. I've never felt more comfortable. I don't have to think about anything, it's just me." [H/T Fightful]

WWE Superstar Carmella is forever grateful to Stephanie McMahon for supporting her during tough times

During her time off, Carmella suffered an ectopic pregnancy which resulted in the loss of her baby. This caused the WWE Superstar to go into deep depression. However, she found comfort in an unlikely source.

During the same podcast episode, former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella said that she is forever grateful to Stephanie McMahon when she suffered her ectopic pregnancy.

"She was so supportive of me through all of it," Carmella explained. "Reached out to me several times, we had several phone conversations about it." (H/T- Wrestlinginc)

People @people WWE's Carmella Talks 'Difficult Journey' Through Ectopic Pregnancy and Return to Wrestling people.com/parents/wwe-ca… WWE's Carmella Talks 'Difficult Journey' Through Ectopic Pregnancy and Return to Wrestling people.com/parents/wwe-ca…

Carmella has been impressive since her return and even performed quite well at WWE Elimination Chamber PLE, where she came close to winning the match.

Are you happy that Carmella brought back her old gimmick? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes