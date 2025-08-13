Torrie Wilson Addresses Randy Savage Slapping Her Unexpectedly in WCW

Torrie Wilson appeared in a WCW storyline with Macho Man Randy Savage in 1999. In a new interview, the 2019 WWE Hall of Famer revealed the truth about her controversial segment with the wrestling legend.

Ad

On the July 5, 1999, episode of Nitro, Savage rushed backstage to find his then-manager, Gorgeous George, after Kevin Nash implied he slept with her. Wilson, George's on-screen friend, laughed during the heated confrontation, prompting Savage to slap her across the face.

Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports asked Wilson about the incident on SHAK Wrestling. Reflecting on that moment, she confirmed the slap was unscripted and that Savage did not have permission to lay his hands on her.

Ad

Trending

"What I do remember is I was so green [inexperienced], and that slap came out of nowhere. I didn't know it was coming, and the laugh was just me, like, kinda didn't know what to do, and that's just what came out, which I'm sure p****d him off even more, but it was just really me not knowing what was going on. I mean, I hadn't been in the business long enough to understand that things like that could really happen, so it was a nice welcome to the biz." [13:15 – 13:49]

Ad

Ad

Wilson worked for WCW in 1999 and 2000. She joined WWE in 2001 and quickly became one of the company's most featured female stars.

Torrie Wilson's current WWE status

In 2008, Torrie Wilson retired from in-ring competition after leaving WWE. The former fitness competitor returned to action in a Battle Royal in 2009 and as a participant in the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble in 2018. She also competed in a Battle Royal at Evolution 2018 before appearing in another Women's Royal Rumble in 2021.

Ad

While Wilson did not wrestle at the latest Evolution event on July 13, she attended the show in Atlanta, Georgia, as a guest.

Regarding a possible return, Wilson confirmed she would be interested in showing off her athletic side by wrestling again one day.

Please credit SHAK Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use Torrie Wilson's quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More