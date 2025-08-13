Torrie Wilson Addresses Randy Savage Slapping Her Unexpectedly in WCW

Torrie Wilson appeared in a WCW storyline with Macho Man Randy Savage in 1999. In a new interview, the 2019 WWE Hall of Famer revealed the truth about her controversial segment with the wrestling legend.
On the July 5, 1999, episode of Nitro, Savage rushed backstage to find his then-manager, Gorgeous George, after Kevin Nash implied he slept with her. Wilson, George's on-screen friend, laughed during the heated confrontation, prompting Savage to slap her across the face.
Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports asked Wilson about the incident on SHAK Wrestling. Reflecting on that moment, she confirmed the slap was unscripted and that Savage did not have permission to lay his hands on her.
"What I do remember is I was so green [inexperienced], and that slap came out of nowhere. I didn't know it was coming, and the laugh was just me, like, kinda didn't know what to do, and that's just what came out, which I'm sure p****d him off even more, but it was just really me not knowing what was going on. I mean, I hadn't been in the business long enough to understand that things like that could really happen, so it was a nice welcome to the biz." [13:15 – 13:49]
Wilson worked for WCW in 1999 and 2000. She joined WWE in 2001 and quickly became one of the company's most featured female stars.
Torrie Wilson's current WWE status
In 2008, Torrie Wilson retired from in-ring competition after leaving WWE. The former fitness competitor returned to action in a Battle Royal in 2009 and as a participant in the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble in 2018. She also competed in a Battle Royal at Evolution 2018 before appearing in another Women's Royal Rumble in 2021.
While Wilson did not wrestle at the latest Evolution event on July 13, she attended the show in Atlanta, Georgia, as a guest.
Regarding a possible return, Wilson confirmed she would be interested in showing off her athletic side by wrestling again one day.
