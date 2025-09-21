Torrie Wilson clears the air on stealing ex-WWE star's husband

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson's career had a few controversial storylines that won't work today. Meanwhile, the legend cleared the air on trying to steal a former superstar's real-life husband. The star in question is none other than Debra.

Debra had a decent run across WCW and WWE as an in-ring and on-screen performer for the promotions. In 2000, Debra married Stone Cold Steve Austin, and the real-life couple worked together on-screen during the Invasion angle, which brought a plethora of stars to the Stamford-based promotion, including Torrie Wilson.

In an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the 50-year-old veteran discussed whether she faced issues following WCW's purchase and her transition to the WWE locker room. Wilson stated that there was some tension, as Debra didn't like her, and she felt that Torrie was trying to steal her real-life husband, Steve Austin. She also went on record to say she never had any intentions of stealing Debra's then-husband.

“I think she thought I was after her guy [Steve Austin], which I wasn’t. But she seemed to think I was. So she didn’t like me. Yeah, but I think it’s more like getting to know people. Back then the locker room wasn’t super cheery nice when you came in. I think everybody was a bit more standoffish and you had to prove yourself," Wilson said. [H/T - TJR Wrestling]

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson reveals why she was forced to retire

Torrie Wilson had a long tenure in the Stamford-based promotion following WCW's purchase. Wilson was in several notable feuds and matches throughout her career. While she didn't win any title, she immortalized herself in the company with her work as a performer under Vince McMahon's regime.

In the same interview, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that she was forced to retire from wrestling by herself, as she had back surgery and was tired of being on the road for so long. Moreover, she didn't want to hurt herself again in the ring and had mixed feelings about her time as a performer, which led to her retirement.

"When I left wrestling, I had back surgery, and I was just kind of tired of being on the road. I knew I was getting better in the ring, and I knew that I was going to come back and not be at full capacity, so I did not want to hurt myself again. So that's kind of why I decided to retire. And then I, you know, for a long time I had mixed feelings about my time in wrestling," Wilson said.

Since her retirement, she has taken part in a few Battle Royale matches for the company.

