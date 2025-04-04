Torrie Wilson sends a two-word message in support of a real-life Bloodline member after recent controversial actions

Torrie Wilson sent a two-word message to real-life Bloodline member and current WWE Superstar Naomi. A few weeks ago, the latter was exposed as Jade Cargill's mystery attacker.

Naomi ambushed Cargill back in November and then teamed up with Bianca Belair. The duo briefly held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, which Belair initially won with Cargill. The Storm returned at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event, attacking her former ally and taking her out of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

On Instagram, Wilson sent Naomi a two-word message reacting to a video posted by the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

"Go sis! 🔥," wrote Naomi

Check out a screengrab of Naomi's Instagram comment:

Booker T discussed real-life Bloodline member Naomi's character change in WWE

Naomi is married to OG Bloodline member and WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso. In late 2024, Jimmy officially turned babyface after previously betraying his brother Jey Uso. However, his wife went the opposite route, turning heel for the first time in years.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T opened up about Naomi's heel turn. He stated that the 37-year-old needed to make some major changes to her character.

"No, I love it [Naomi as a heel]. It's something I've been thinking about, you know, she needed for quite some time. I said when she left the company and then came back to the company, and she was still the same person kinda threw me off a little bit. But this change, right here, definitely is something I feel like is gonna give her a lot more wind to actually get some work done. That's gonna put her in position to work with a lot of different people," he said.

Naomi is feuding with Jade Cargill on SmackDown. The two superstars have crossed paths on multiple occasions in recent weeks.

