"Totally a botch" - WWE Universe spots major error in Women's Royal Rumble match

The WWE Women's Royal Rumble saw some brutal eliminations this year, but none more so than Kairi Sane. The Women's Tag Team Champion appeared as though she was trying to hold on to the outside of the apron, but even with Asuka helping, she was unable to hang on. Fans have now reacted to what seemed to be a botch.

Asuka herself was then eliminated from the match in an unusual fashion, which has led to many fans questioning if it was supposed to happen that way. It was clear that Kairi and Asuka were meant to be part of a spot with Bianca Belair, but because Sane had fallen, it meant Asuka was alone, and her elimination was almost comedic.

Several fans have taken to Twitter to note that they believe the duo were supposed to be eliminated together but much later in the match.

The match obviously continued without the two women, and the final three were Jade Cargill, Bayley, and the returning Liv Morgan. After Bayley and Morgan teamed up on Cargill, they were able to eliminate her before Bayley kicked Morgan through the ropes and to the floor.

Bayley was able to win her first Royal Rumble match and made WWE history at the same time since she lasted over an hour and three minutes, which is a new record for the women's bout. Earlier in the match, Naomi was able to set the time record from the number two position, but Bayley eclipsed that with her win.

There were a number of botches in this year's WWE Women's Royal Rumble

The Women's Royal Rumble provided several botches, which included Tiffany Stratton slipping onto Becky Lynch, Nia Jax proving unsteady on her feet, and even Michael Cole handing out several inaccurate facts.

The Rumble was fast-paced, which meant that a number of the women were out of position when expected, and there was even an awkward exchange between Naomi and Nia Jax on the ropes as they waited for Shotzi to make her entrance.

