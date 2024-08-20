"Totally wasted" - Former writer slams WWE for butchering Karrion Kross after dismal RAW performance (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels the company has ruined Karrion Kross. The star featured on Monday Night RAW this week.

The Final Testament was in a Six-Man Tag Team Match against The New Day and Odyssey Jones on the red brand. However, it was a tough outing for Kross and AOP as Jones dominated the matchup and picked up the pin to give his team the victory.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that WWE had completely wasted Karrion Kross. He also pointed out that Scarlett was extremely attractive and the company hasn't put her in any prominent positions either. He felt the creative team failed to utilize the full potential of the couple.

"They're not giving him (Karrion Kross) good material... Scarlett, I swear to God bro, is probably the most attractive female on the entire roster. Totally, totally, totally wasted. Totally wasted." [From 42:31 onwards]

After this week's RAW, Kross and Scarlett featured in a backstage segment.

Scarlett convinced the former NXT Champion that he already had the upper hand over New Day in their previous outings. She convinced him to move on from the faction and focus on something else.

