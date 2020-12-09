"Touch me, see what happens"- Riddle sends warning to Goldberg

RAW Superstar Riddle recently had a chat with WWE on BT Sport and had a lot of things to say about WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. with whom he has a lot of heat in real life. Riddle was asked how it would turn out if he got to wrestle Goldberg somewhere down the line, and he had a pretty interesting response.

Riddle stated that the only way he could get Goldberg to fight him would be if he let the former Universal Champion "murder" him. Riddle then added that Goldberg could never do it in real life.

"The only way I could get Goldberg in a ring with me is if he gets to murder me, and I HAVE to let him. He couldn't do it in real life."

Riddle also sent a threat to Goldberg, referencing Goldberg's comments about how he "can't be touched."

"You know how we talked, he said, "Serious, I can't be touched", and I'm the actual serious. But, go ahead and touch me, see what happens."

"The only way I could get @Goldberg in a ring with me is if he gets to murder me, and I HAVE to let him. He couldn't do it in real life."



"The guy doesn't like me, I don't like his work!"@SuperKingofBros talking about his 'Bro' for 2:33 is everything you hoped it would be 😂 pic.twitter.com/GMjrjquslW — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 9, 2020

Riddle also made it clear that he doesn't care if he loses or wins against Goldberg and just wants to have a quality match. He further stated that he doesn't think he will ever get to have a match with Goldberg, as the Hall of Famer has refused even to acknowledge The King of Bros on multiple occasions.

Riddle and Goldberg have a lot of heat in real life

Goldberg's return for a match with The Undertaker was marred by Riddle's social media posts poking fun at him. Goldberg had previously blocked Riddle on Twitter, and the latter went on to call him the worst wrestler in the business.

Riddle took several shots at Goldberg over the next few months, with the duo finally coming face to face in the backstage area at SummerSlam 2019.

The tense confrontation made fans believe that a match could be in the works, but nothing came of it. Goldberg came back earlier this year and beat The Fiend for the Universal Title and had a short run with it.

Goldberg is still incredibly fit for his age, and it won't be a surprise if WWE gives us a program involving these two Superstars somewhere down the line.