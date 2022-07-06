Toxic Attraction defeated in major title change at NXT: The Great American Bash

Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin have lost the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship at The Great American Bash to Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade .

The team of Jayne and Dolin were enjoying their second reign as NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. After defeating Raquel Rodriguez and Dakota Kai on the NXT after WrestleMania 38 weekend, Jacey and Gigi have turned back all challengers.

On the latest episode of NXT 2.0, a special Great American Bash edition of the show, their run came to an end at the hands of Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez.

Jayne and Dolin, accompanied by their Toxic Attraction stablemate and NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, went back and forth with Jade and Perez for most of the match.

The heel team tried their usual antics to retain their titles, but Jade and Perez were able to take advantage when Mandy Rose was ejected from ringside. After Jade knocked Jayne out of the ring, Perez hit her finish on Dolin for the win.

Jade and Perez then celebrated their win with a grand reception from the fans in attendance.

It will be interesting to see if Toxic Attraction can regain the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship anytime soon. You can read more about them by clicking here.

