Toxic Attraction member Jacy Jayne has reacted to Mandy Rose's release from WWE.

A recent report from Fightful noted that the now-former NXT Women's Champion has been let go by the company. The report was made public hours after Rose lost her title to Roxanne Perez.

Taking to Twitter, Jacy Jayne, who was one of three members of Toxic Attraction, shared her heartbreaking reaction.

Check out Jacy Jayne's reaction below:

Toxic Attraction was formed in 2021 when Rose recruited both Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin into the faction.

Under Rose's leadership, the two superstars achieved a massive amount of success, even capturing the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships on two separate occasions.

Jayne and Dolin quickly became an integral part of the women's division in NXT. They also represented Toxic Attraction on the main roster.

How did Mandy Rose form toxic Attraction?

On the July 13, 2021, episode of NXT, Mandy Rose returned to the brand to scout a match between Sarray and Dolin. She witnessed Sarray beat Dolin and was followed up by scouting Jacy Jayne's bout with Franky Monet, which resulted in a loss for Jayne.

On August 10, Dolin and Jayne joined forces on NXT. The duo would accompany Rose for her match against Sarray. This led to a feud with Kacy Catanzaro (Katana Chance) and Kayden Carter as Mandy debuted her new dark look.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse I really thought Toxic Attraction were destined for big things as a trio. I really thought Toxic Attraction were destined for big things as a trio. https://t.co/MMhZOD8PfM

Shortly afterward, the trio of Rose, Dolin, and Jayne dubbed themselves Toxic Attraction. At Halloween Havoc, 2021, Rose won the NXT Women's Championship by beating Raquel Rodriguez. On the same show, Dolin and Jayne won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

With Rose's departure from the company, it remains to be seen what the future has in store for Dolin and Jayne and if they will continue as a duo going forward.

Were you surprised by the release of Mandy Rose from WWE? Sound off in the comment section

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes