Toxic Attraction member sends out a message amid celebrations of Mandy Rose's NXT title run

Toxic Attraction member Jacy Jayne recently sent out a message on Twitter amid celebrations of Mandy Rose's one-year NXT title reign.

On the most recent episode of NXT, Toxic Attraction was seen celebrating Mandy's NXT Women's title reign as the latter thanked both Gigi Dolin and Jayne for being supportive of her.

While the faction members were having their moment, Alba Fyre appeared and attacked Toxic Attraction. Eventually, Rose and Jayne fled the ring while Dolin was still in control of Fyre. Before the segment concluded, Alba talked about taking away Mandy's NXT Women's Championship in the near future.

Taking to Twitter, Jacy asked the WWE Universe to bow in the presence of the heel stable.

"Bow in the presence of greatness," she wrote.

Check out Jacy Jayne's tweet below:

Booker T highly praised Mandy Rose for her work

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T praised Mandy Rose for her incredible work, presentation and her confidence level in the ring.

On the Hall of Fame podcast, the veteran mentioned that Rose is the best in the business right now and has worked hard to be where she is today.

In continuation of the interview, the Hall of Famer added that Rose deserves to be where she is. He spoke about Mandy's struggles at Tough Enough and how she overcame everything.

"It's awesome to see man because I know exactly where Mandy Rose come from. I was there at the beginning at Tough Enough 2016 [2015] when she beat herself up trying to win that contest. She didn't win it but I swear man, she did everything she could have possibly done to win it. So, to see her where she is right now man, she's getting her flowers. And I say man, 'you go girl! you do it!' so yeah it's awesome," he added.

It will be interesting to see if Alba Fyre can take away Mandy's NXT Women's Championship in the near future.

What are your thoughts about Rose being the NXT champion for more than a year now? Sound off in the comment section below.

