Former champions' WWE SmackDown return spoiled by Raquel Rodriguez's team in first-time-ever match

Current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah ruined Toxic Attraction's return to SmackDown. The teams faced each other for the first time on TV as well.

Former NXT Women's Champs Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne made their SmackDown debut in the first round of the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament. They defeated the team of Natalya and Sonya Deville and were set to face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in the semifinals.

However, an unexpected injury forced them to pull out of the tournament. Raquel and Aliyah won the tournament and were crowned the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Tonight on SmackDown, the current Tag Team Champions faced Toxic Attraction for the first time. Before the match, Toxic Attraction warned the current champions, claiming they would not have gone past the semifinals if Toxic Attraction had not been pulled out of the tournament.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions gave it their all in an attempt to defeat Aliyah and Raquel.

After an action-packed contest, Rodriguez hit the Texana Powerbomb on Jacy Jayne for the win.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are set to defend their titles against Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky on WWE RAW next week.

Will Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah retain their titles on Monday Night RAW? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

Stone Cold Steve Austin just entered another Hall of Fame. Details are right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy