Breaking News: Toxic Attraction out of WWE Women's Tag Team Tournament

Toxic Attraction has been ruled out of the Women's Tag Team Tournament due to an injury sustained by Gigi Dolin.

The duo of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne made a successful debut on SmackDown as part of the Women's Tag Team Tournament by defeating Natalya and Sonya Deville.

However, the NXT tag team is now ruled out of the tournament due to an injury sustained by one of their members - Gigi Dolin.

WWE announced via Twitter that Toxic Attraction is out of the Women's Tag Team Tournament and there will be a "second chance" Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match on August 26 episode of SmackDown to determine who will replace them in the tournament.

"@gigidolin_wwe, Toxic Attraction is out of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. A "Second Chance" Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match will occur this Friday on #SmackDown."

This probably means that one of the four eliminated teams will receive a "second chance" to re-enter the Women's Tag Team Tournament. This is a bit disappointing for fans who were excited after the duo made a promising debut on SmackDown.

Toxic Attraction had a successful debut on SmackDown

Toxic Attraction recently debuted on SmackDown as a replacement for Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons, who had ironically had to be ruled out due to injuries they sustained at NXT Heatwave.

This resulted in the team comprising of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne getting the call-up to SmackDown to face Natalya and Sonya Deville.

The former had a successful outing against Natalya and Sonya Deville and advanced in the Women's Tag Team Tournament.

The duo of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were set to take on Raquel & Aliyah who qualified for the second round of the tournament by defeating Xia Li & Shotzi.

However, Dolin's injury means that Raquel and Shotzi will now find themselves facing different opponents, who could very well be one of the four teams that were previously eliminated from the tournament.

