"Traitors and snakes" - WWE Universe convinced that two superstars set up Dominik Mysterio after he kissed Liv Morgan on RAW

During the closing moments of this week's Monday Night RAW, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan shook the professional wrestling world with their kiss.

Mysterio's actions inadvertently led to him assisting Morgan in her title rematch against Lynch. The 27-year-old was also responsible for Morgan's championship triumph at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

According to a portion of the WWE Universe, Mysterio's Judgment Day stablemates, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, were responsible for setting up Mysterio. Taking to Instagram, McDonagh shared a photo featuring himself and Balor and sent a three-word message.

Reacting to the post, fans called out the Irishmen, as one commenter even labeled Balor and McDonagh "traitors and snakes."

Check out the WWE Universe's reaction to McDonagh's post:

Since joining The Judgment Day, Mysterio has been loyal to his "Mami" Rhea Ripley. However, post-WrestleMania XL, The Eradicator was forced to relinquish the Women's World Championship due to a shoulder injury she suffered during a brawl with Morgan.

Lynch initially won the vacant title after winning a Battle Royal on RAW before losing it to Morgan.

Dominik Mysterio opened up on the influence of Finn Balor and Damian Priest

Dominik Mysterio has opened up about the influence of Finn Balor and Damian Priest. At the 2022 Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, Mysterio turned heel and eventually joined The Judgment Day.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Mysterio revealed how The Judgment Day helped him out in terms of his confidence and in-ring presence. Dominik Mysterio said:

"Judgment Day, they really helped me out," said Mysterio. "My confidence, my in-ring presence, they put me in a position to do my best. Finn and Damian are incredible in matches, the way they put together matches. Finn is amazing at that. It comes so naturally to him. Damian gives me advice, too, the type where he says to do something in a match and it turns out incredibly. I’d get all the credit, but it was all his idea."

Dominik Mysterio is currently sidelined due to an injury. However, he has been playing a crucial role in The Judgment Day's storyline with Liv Morgan. It remains to be seen how the storyline will unfold once Rhea Ripley returns to WWE TV.

