Sami Zayn wrestled in the post-SmackDown dark match this week ahead of his Triple Threat match for the Intercontinental Championship. Before his big title defense, he cut a promo in Arabic.

Sami Zayn being able to wrestle in front of Arabic fans in Saudi Arabia is only a recent thing as the country's relationship with Syria has eased. As you may know, Sami is of Syrian descent.

After SmackDown went off the air, Sami Zayn would team up with Cody Rhodes to defeat The Alpha Academy. After this, he cut a promo in Arabic. According to a fan on X/Twitter, Zayn first told the crowd to cheer for the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Following this, he told the crowd that he was honored to be in an Arabic and Islamic country and that he was the first person with that heritage to hold the Intercontinental Championship. He went on to call himself the champion of the people there.

Sami has been very vocal about his Arabic pride. It was something he potentially couldn't do before due to Saudi Arabia's tense political relationship with Syria. But since last year, Sami seems to be the face of Arabic wrestling.

Ahead of the trip to Saudi, Sami posted an amazing photo on Twitter with the caption "Arabic AF."

He has a huge task ahead of him against 'Big' Bronson Reed and Chad Gable.

