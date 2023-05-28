Translation of what Sami Zayn said in Arabic before the main event of Night of Champions 2023

Only months ago, it was unthinkable to imagine Sami Zayn wrestling in any of WWE's shows in Saudi Arabia. Not only did he make his Saudi debut at Night of Champions 2023, but his Arabic connection sent the crowd spiraling as he made an introduction in Arabic. But what was it that he said?

Courtesy of Twitter, the tweet below reveals what Sami Zayn said in Arabic to the crowd in Jeddah. He expressed pride in his Arabic heritage.

"Calm down. Calm down. Calm down. Pray to the prophet. We’re in an Arab country. We have an Arab champion. We’re gonna do this in Arabic. Introducing the prizefighter. (Now in English) Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn."

Due to the rocky political relationship between Saudi Arabia and Syria, Sami Zayn was never allowed to perform in WWE's shows in the Middle East.

However, recent developments have seen Saudi Arabia accept Syria back into the Arab League, and that also means that Zayn, who is of Syrian heritage, is no longer barred from the country.

Just a couple of days earlier, Zayn visited the most revered pilgrimage site for all Muslims - Mecca.

It wasn't surprising that the crowd in Jeddah gave Zayn the biggest pop of the night. He also got the honor of making the last entrance, as the main event saw Roman Reigns make the first entrance along with Solo Sikoa, while Kevin Owens followed up before Zayn made it out.

He would also end the night with the tag team titles intact after Jimmy Uso turned on Roman Reigns.

