"Trash," "Very mid" - WWE Universe isn't happy with Rhea Ripley's reign as SmackDown Women's Champion

The WWE Universe isn't happy with Rhea Ripley's reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Ripley won the title at WrestleMania 39 by dethroning Charlotte Flair. Following her historic win, she defended the title against Zelina Vega at Backlash and beat Natalya at Night of Champions.

Taking to Twitter, fans expressed how disappointed they were with Ripley's title reign. Some members of the WWE Universe suggested that it wasn't the champion's fault, instead the booking has let her down.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

Samuel Hilder @FlyinPhenom @pwd_offl I was on board with Rhea for WM39 but this reign has been very mid.. @pwd_offl I was on board with Rhea for WM39 but this reign has been very mid..

The Credible Fan @TheCredibleFan @pwd_offl If you're not elevating the division you're probably not a good champion. WWE doesn't need to worry about making Rhea look good, having the title does that already. They need her to build and make some of the other girls in the locker room. @pwd_offl If you're not elevating the division you're probably not a good champion. WWE doesn't need to worry about making Rhea look good, having the title does that already. They need her to build and make some of the other girls in the locker room.

tweetymctweet @tweetym31733700 @pwd_offl I like Rhea but honestly they haven't really been booking her very well. The feud with nattie seemed rushed and made no sense @pwd_offl I like Rhea but honestly they haven't really been booking her very well. The feud with nattie seemed rushed and made no sense

Rhea Ripley revealed her reaction to being informed that she was entering the Women's Royal Rumble at #1

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley won the Women's Royal Rumble Match, and she did so by entering at number one spot. This led to her challenging Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Speaking on a recent episode of Mark Andrews' My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, The Eradicator revealed that she received a message where she was asked about her fitness and cardio.

She was shocked by the idea of entering the Rumble in the number one spot and winning the entire match.

"Maybe two nights before [Royal Rumble], I got a message and it said, 'How's your cardio?' Like what do you mean how's my cardio? I've been a manager for the last few months," Rhea said. "But it was crazy. When they finally told me, I was like, 'You're joking, right?' I think I could do it because adrenaline is a powerful thing. But at the same time, I'm going no, like if I'm going to be able to make it."

Ripley is currently on the back of a dominant win over Natalya, whom she defeated in Saudi Arabia within 69 seconds. Her next challenger for the SmackDown Women's Title is yet to be revealed.

The 26-year-old is currently on Monday Night RAW despite being a champion of the blue brand.

What do you think about Rhea Ripley's title run so far? Sound off in the comment section below.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes