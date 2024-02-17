Travis Kelce could appear at WWE WrestleMania XL, legendary journalist predicts (Exclusive)

Hall of Fame wrestling journalist Bill Apter thinks Travis Kelce could attend WrestleMania XL on April 6-7.

On February 11, the American football tight end won his third Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. Following the victory, he wore a custom WWE Championship during the team's celebrations.

Apter spoke about Kelce and his superstar girlfriend, singer Taylor Swift, on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis and Teddy Long. He predicted that Kelce and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, might appear at WWE's biggest show of the year.

"After Travis and Taylor kissed, when he got up to that microphone, he's gotta go into pro wrestling," Apter said. "'Let me tell you, everyone, we've got the…!' He and his brother have a podcast, and they talk about wrestling quite a bit. I will bet you that since WrestleMania 40 is gonna be in Philadelphia that they're gonna be there and make their presence known. I don't know it for sure, but I can guarantee you because they're a hot Philly town." [4:17 – 4:48]

WrestleMania usually features several celebrity appearances. Bad Bunny, KSI, and Snoop Dogg were among the famous faces who played roles at WrestleMania 39 in 2023.

Seth Rollins invited Travis Kelce to WrestleMania XL

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was also among the celebrities at WrestleMania 39. He even got involved in the action by hitting The Miz with a clothesline.

In an interview with ESPN, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins said he would like to see George Kittle and Travis Kelce at WrestleMania XL:

"I would extend an invitation to both George and Travis. Look, we're in Philly; his brother [Jason Kelce] is there. We can have both of the Kelces there, why not? Let's have a party. Bring your girl. Bring all the Swifties, man. Let's go."

WrestleMania XL will be headlined by Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Cody Rhodes. Rollins is also due to defend his World Heavyweight Championship at the event against the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

Would you like to see Travis Kelce at WrestleMania XL? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine and embed the video if you use Bill Apter's quotes from this article.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE