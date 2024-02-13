Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce invited to WrestleMania; Seth Rollins speaks up

Seth Rollins has sent a message to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ahead of WrestleMania 40.

The two had an important couple of weeks, with Swift winning at the Grammys and Kelce winning the Super Bowl. The couple was delighted, celebrating their success after the wins when Seth Rollins sent a message to them.

Rollins spoke to Sports Illustrated, where he said that he wanted to invite both George Kittle and Travis Kelce to WrestleMania. While Kelce outperformed Kittle on the night, both men can enjoy at The Show of Shows.

Rollins also told Kelce to bring Taylor Swift along with all the Swifties.

"I would extend an invitation to both George and Travis. Look, we're in Philly; his brother [Jason Kelce] is there. We can have both of the Kelces there, why not? Let's have a party. Bring your girl. Bring all the Swifties, man. Let's go. I love everybody. Let's party. George, he's coming to WrestleMania anyway. He was at WrestleMania last year. He comes to all the WrestleManias, he's coming anyway. We know that. Win, lose, or draw, George gonna be at WrestleMania. So, I'd love to have the Kelces there. All of them. Bring the whole crew," said Rollins. (4:14 - 4:45)

Seth Rollins has a big WrestleMania in front of him

Not only does Seth Rollins have to look forward to facing whoever wins the Elimination Chamber, but it also appears that he may end up being in a tag team match with Cody Rhodes to face The Rock and Roman Reigns.

While the latter match is not confirmed now, that's the rumor doing the rounds now, and it seems like the bout might be happening.

He'll also have to be on the lookout for Damian Priest and his Money in the Bank briefcase.

