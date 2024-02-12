Major name finally addresses the situation surrounding The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns; teases getting involved

A top WWE Superstar has finally addressed the situation surrounding The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns heading into WrestleMania 40. The name in question is The Judgment Day's Damian Priest.

At WrestleMania 40 Kickoff, Rhodes finally chose to face Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of this year's Show of Shows. However, things got heated between The Tribal Chief and The American Nightmare after they started insulting their families.

The Rock eventually slapped Cody Rhodes for talking about his ancestors and The Bloodline. Before The American Nightmare announced his decision, The People's Champion was seemingly set to face Reigns at 'Mania.

Damian Preist appeared on Sony Liv's WWE Super Dhamaal for an interview before the press event. During the chat, he was asked about his Money in the Bank contract cash-in plans.

The Archer of Infamy said he still had some time left on his MITB contract. The Judgment Day member added that he could not cash in on Seth Rollins because the latter was injured:

"I mean, I still got some time left. It expires on the 1st of July. I have no rush, you know. Especially going into WrestleMania season. Obviously, I'm a Monday Night RAW Superstar and Seth Rollins is a champion there, but he is not medically cleared, so I can't officially cash in on him because he cannot officially be in a match. So I kinda have to wait a little bit anyway," Priest said. [21:11 onwards]

Damian Priest further mentioned that he was in no rush to cash in his contract. He put many top names on notice, including Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock.

"Umm, yeah, like I said, there's no rush, but knowing what's coming up, WrestleMania, you got Cody, who knows what champion he's going to face. You have [The] Rock getting involved. Obviously, Roman's gonna be there, [and] Seth coming in as World [Heavyweight] Champion. He should be cleared by then. I could ruin a lot of people's days. So it's an exciting time. I don't know exactly when or exactly who, but the options are very good," he added.

Matt Morgan believes The Rock and Roman Reigns "have to" win a potential tag team match against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 40

On his Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan said The Rock and Roman Reigns must beat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a possible tag team match at WWE WrestleMania 40 Night One.

The veteran also mentioned that Rhodes should show up with a fake injury at WrestleMania Night Two to face Roman Reigns:

"[Who should beat whom if it was a tag match for night one, [The] Rock and Roman vs. Cody and Seth?] Roman and Rock have to. Roman and Rock have to. Also, I'd injure Cody in doing so and make him sell fake injury and have him come in Hogan-style, spirit of '76, as bookers would like to say to us when you're coming into a match with an injury with your ribs taped," he said.

It remains to be seen if WWE will book a tag team bout between the four superstars at WrestleMania 40 Night One.

