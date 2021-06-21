AEW star sends a message to Drew McIntyre after WWE Hell In A Cell

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley faced Drew McIntyre inside the dreaded Hell In A Cell structure last night on pay-per-view. The duo had a hellacious battle, but Lashley ended up getting the win in the end with a little help from MVP.

Drew McIntyre took to Twitter after the match to show off how cut up his back was from the punishment he had taken from Lashley's kendo stick shots during the bout.

AEW star Trent, of the Best Friends, replied to Drew McIntyre's Tweet saying:

"Muscles look great man." tweeted Trent

You can check out not only Trent's tweet, but also McIntyre's, which contains graphic images of his back here.

What went down between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre at WWE Hell In A Cell

Bobby Lashley defended the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event of last night's Hell In A Cell pay-per-view. The match started with both men brawling at ringside and liberally using the cell structure to inflict punishment.

MVP got involved early on, handing Lashley his cane through the cell, which the WWE Champion used to smash the Scottish Warrior in the throat. McIntyre hit back with a devastating White Noise into the steel steps. Lashley kept trying to keep the challenger down, but McIntyre looked undeniable.

The finish of the match saw MVP get involved again. Drew McIntyre inadvertently knocked the referee out with a steel chair. He then hit Bobby Lashley with the Claymore Kick and went for the cover.

With the official knocked out, McIntyre demanded that the referee at ringside come in and make the count. The referee at ringside unlocked the door and made the count, but the MVP pulled him out.

When McIntyre went to hit another Claymore Kick, MVP grabbed onto the Scottish Warrior's leg from ringside, stopping him in his tracks. Lashley used this opening to roll McIntyre up and retain the title.

