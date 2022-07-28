Ex-Champion speculates on Roman Reigns' unexpected WWE future

Current WWE NXT UK star Trent Seven recently commented on Roman Reigns possibly cutting ties with The Usos.

The Bloodline (Reigns & The Usos) has dominated WWE for nearly two years. The faction holds six championships, with The Tribal Chief the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and The Usos the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Ahead of The Usos' colossal tag team title match this weekend, Trent Seven commented on BT Sport's The Run In, stating that if they lose, it may be the beginning of the end for The Bloodline:

"Of course, you know, maybe if that was earlier on in the show, as well, it would really make you think for the rest of the show, the like 'oh man, this could well, be the collapse of the bloodline.' The bloodline could run dry." (from 1:31 to 1:52)

The Usos will face The Street Profits at SummerSlam with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line.

Roman Reigns on facing Brock Lesnar

In a rivalry that has spanned almost a decade, two of WWE's biggest are set to collide for the final time this Saturday.

During a recent interview on The Today Show, Roman Reigns spoke about what it would mean if he defeated Lesnar for a third straight time:

"I feel great, you know, I'm on a course now to do something no one has ever done, dominate Brock Lesnar. You know, and we are really entering that kinda time frame in my career, where I'm really pushing myself to a different level and trying to achieve things that have never been done before and anytime you can beat Brock Lesnar, you know, three times in a row, that's pretty good. That's a feather in the cap." (H/T: Sportskeeda)

Roman Reigns will take on Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2022. He looks to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing Match.

If you use the quotes, please credit The Run In and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

