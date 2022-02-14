“There’s a lot of work to be done here” - Trent Seven on a potential move to WWE’s main roster (Exclusive)

WWE NXT UK Star Trent Seven recently opened up about the possibility of moving to the company's main roster.

One half of the NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mustache Mountain, Trent has been a part of the promotion for almost six years. The Englishman was in attendance at the WWE's special ‘Enter The Universe’ event on February 11th in Wembley, London alongside several other stars such as Bianca Belair and The Street Profits.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling at the special event, Trent talked about Mustache Mountain's potential move to the main roster, among other things. The powerhouse stated that although he's open to the possibility of working in the states, there's still a lot of work to be done in Europe.

" Absolutely! Anything could happen. You know, one of the joys of it setting this up over here in the UK is giving people a chance to like jump from, you know, across the Atlantic and be part of a different universe on a different continent. So for me personally, I'd like to continue to build this throughout the whole of Europe. I mean, I think there's an incredible amount of markets that still need to be touched over here in Europe as well, so, there's a lot of work to be done here,"- Trent said [2:09 to 2:53]

Several NXT UK stars have made the move up to WWE’s main roster

A number of big name NXT stars from the United Kingdom have made the jump to WWE's main roster in recent years. Some of the notable names are Pete Dunne, Rhea Ripley, Gunther and Toni Storm.

Trent's partner Tyler Bate has also been a part of the main roster in the past, with his match against Enzo Amore being the highlight.

Former NXT UK Champion Gunther is the most notable name to make the transition from UK-based programming to NXT 2.0. The Ring General recently made his presence felt on the former Black and Gold brand after dominating NXT UK for almost three years.

Mustache Mountain are one of the most impressive teams in the NXT UK division. The duo recently captured the NXT UK tag team title after defeating Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker and will be an asset to whichever brand they decide to compete on.

