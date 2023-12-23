"Tribal Chief got cooked," "Roman looks mad" - Fans believe Roman Reigns got put in his place by 37-year-old former world champion

The fans were blown away by Roman Reigns' interaction with a former world champion on WWE SmackDown.

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, General Manager Nick Aldis announced a Triple Threat match between AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight for SmackDown: New Year's Revolution on January 5, 2024. The winner of the bout will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Aldis also set up a singles match between Styles and Solo Sikoa on the blue brand.

Reigns later expressed his annoyance over Aldis' decisions and was not happy that he was not consulted by the SmackDown General Manager. Aldis made it clear to The Tribal Chief that he was in charge before leaving the suite. Reigns could be seen seething as Aldis left the suite.

Check out some of the fan reactions to the epic interaction below:

Roman Reigns certainly looked speechless after the interaction on WWE SmackDown

Two years ago, Roman Reigns was intimidating Adam Pearce on WWE SmackDown on a regular basis. It also led to a match between the two on the January 22, 2021, episode of SmackDown, which ended in a No Contest. Reigns seemingly believed that Aldis would be intimidated by him like Pearce did back then.

Unfortunately for The Tribal Chief, Nick Aldis meant business and did not seem thrilled about the idea of consulting Reigns before making major decisions. Many fans on Twitter stated that they would love to see a feud pitting Reigns with Aldis somewhere down the line. Only time will tell if WWE ends up booking a feud between Reigns and Aldis. For those who are unaware, Aldis is a former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion and a TNA World Heavyweight Champion.

Would you like to see a match between Reigns and Aldis in the future? Sound off in the comments section below!