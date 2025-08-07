  • home icon
Tribal Thief Bronson Reed shares an interesting message after once again stealing Roman Reigns' shoes on WWE RAW

By Soumik Datta
Published Aug 07, 2025 16:51 GMT
Bronson Reed and The Vision (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Bronson Reed and The Vision (Image Credit: WWE.com)

Bronson Reed once again stole Roman Reigns' shoes this past Monday on WWE RAW. He shared an interesting message as he responded to a fan.

Reed joined forces with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX. He has been a crucial member of The Vision and also has a lot of history with Seth Rollins.

On X (fka Twitter), Reed reacted to a fan replicating his iconic Tribal Thief gesture by putting a pair of shoes around his neck. The Aus-zilla responded by stating that it was the right way to show respect to the Tribal Thief.

"This is how you show your Tribal Thief respect!" Reed wrote.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Check out Reed's post on X:

Roman Reigns on WWE's new deal with ESPN

WWE recently confirmed that its premium live events will shift from Peacock to ESPN. Roman Reigns reacted to the news and provided his thoughts on it.

Speaking on First Take, the OTC revealed that WWE had been working to get these major deals done for over the last decade. He said:

"I mean, I think the fact that we're teaming up with ESPN, our, you know, premium live events, the biggest shows of the year. To be able to be seen on the ESPN platform, it's just unheard of, and it's something we've been working on for decades, it seems now."
Reigns and Reed shared the ring at SummerSlam, with Reigns and Jey Uso defeating The Vision's Reed and Bron Breakker in a tag team match. However, the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion could take some brief time off from TV after he was brutally attacked by The Vision on RAW.

It remains to be seen what's next in store for Reigns. He currently has CM Punk and LA Knight on his side, but they don't exactly see eye-to-eye with each other.

