Trick Williams breaks silence after kissing 26-year-old star on WWE NXT

Trick Williams has been the center of attention on WWE NXT for several months now. The former NXT North American Champion broke his silence after kissing a 26-year-old star on the show's latest episode.

Trick Williams returned to the ring last week to take down Carmelo Hayes. The former NA Champion betrayed Williams, and he will have a price to pay in the coming months.

The latest episode of WWE NXT saw the former North American Champion call out his former best friend. Meta Four tried to jump him, and he ended up kissing the faction’s Lash Legend in the heat of the moment.

The segment ended the show and left many questions unanswered. Legend seemed to enjoy the exchange but was seen fretting about it later backstage. Following the show, Trick sent a two-word message to the 26-year-old female star to call him.

Check out what Trick Williams wrote below:

"@lashlegendwwe call me 😘."

View his tweet here:

Meta Four’s inclusion in the storyline will help elevate the entire faction. It will also keep Trick busy till NXT Stand & Deliver where fans could finally see him get his hands on Carmelo Hayes.

Lash Legend could join Trick Williams to form a power duo in WWE NXT

Lash Legend has been around NXT for over two years. However, she is yet to make an impact on the women’s division and become a bigger name on the brand.

Meta Four has been providing her with a good platform to stay in the spotlight. The new arrangement could turn out to be even better for her as it looks like she’ll be moved into a romantic angle opposite Trick Williams.

Trick has grown as a performer over the past year. From living in Carmelo Hayes’ shadow to becoming a top babyface on WWE NXT, he has certainly come a long way. Joining Lash Legend could work well for him as it would give both superstars a push.

There is no shortage of power couples in WWE. However, seeing the two superstars work together on-screen would be a good way to give them a boost ahead of their possible main roster move.

