Who is Lash Legend? All about the WWE star Trick Williams kissed on NXT

On NXT, Lash Legend has proven herself to be a talented wrestler. Making her NXT Debut in 2021, she is rising through the ranks. While she is yet to win a title, the 26-year-old may not be far from the day she holds a championship.

Before signing with WWE in 2020, Legend played basketball. In 2019, the Georgia native played three games for the Seattle Storm of the Women's National Basketball Association.

Currently, on NXT, Lash Legned is part of The Meta-Four. While she always did well in singles competition, she has made strides as part of the faction. However, recently, on NXT, she was part of a moment that might not sit well with the group members.

On NXT's latest episode, Legend was part of Meta-Four interrupting a segment involving Trick Williams. However, when a scuffle broke out, Williams got rid of Darr and Oro Mensah. This left him alone in the ring with Legend, who initially seemed like she would punch Williams. Surprisingly, they ended up kissing.

This segment has led to a question on social media about whether Williams and Legend are potentially dating. The answer to this remains unknown. While they were spotted together at the premiere of Love & WWE: Bianca and Montez, they haven't made an official statement.

Top WWE star expressed interest in facing Lash Legend

A top WWE star recently declared her interest in facing Legend, even though the latter does not have much experience.

The WWE star in question is Nia Jax. During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Jax said Legend is a star in the making, and she would love to face her.

"You know I have been saying it, Lash Legend is an incredible talent I see in NXT. And I would love to get in the ring with her," said Nia Jax. [1:56 onwards]

Even though an immediate match between Lash Legend and Nia Jax might not be possible, they can clash once the former moves to the main roster. Given both women are known to be powerful, it will be interesting to see who prevails.