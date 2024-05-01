Trick Williams confronted by 310 lbs star seconds after his first promo as NXT Champion during Spring Breakin' Week 2

Trick Williams cut his first promo as the NXT champion on the opening segment of Spring Breakin Week 2. After thanking former champion Ilja Dragunov, who moved to Monday Night RAW during the WWE Draft, Williams kicked off his "Whoop That Era."

However, after his segment was over and as he was leaving the ring, NXT North American Champion Oba Femi's music hit, and he appeared on the apron.

The two stared at each other briefly before Oba Femi moved to the ring for his title match against Ivar. The 310 lbs star defeated Ivar and retained his title, only to see Wes Lee return and confront him.

Trick Williams's promo was interrupted by his real-life partner, Lash Legend, who stormed to the ring and told him to enjoy his title reign while he still could.

At the same time, she was holding an envelope but didn't reveal what was inside. She only told Trick Williams that it could end his title reign.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen what will happen next regarding Williams and Legend, what the envelope might hold, and whether Oba Femi will step up and challenge the reigning NXT Champion despite Wes Lee's return.