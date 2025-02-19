Trick Williams has an interesting reaction to former tag team partner Carmelo Hayes' segment with WWE Superstar

Trick Williams has reacted to Carmelo Hayes' recent SmackDown backstage segment with R-Truth. The veteran superstar confronted Melo in the barbershop, which led to a match between the two.

Ad

Hayes continued his winning run by defeating Truth on last week's edition of SmackDown. This marked his second consecutive victory on the blue brand after he defeated Akira Tozawa a week earlier.

On Instagram, Trick Williams reacted to Carmelo Hayes' backstage segment with Truth with three laughing face emojis.

Check out a screengrab of Williams' comment:

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Williams debuted in 2021 and was introduced as Hayes' friend. He established himself as a heel by attacking Duke Hudson, and the duo known as Trick Melo Gang quickly rose to popularity with the NXT audience.

In 2023, the duo mutually parted ways, as both the superstars focused on their respective singles careers. The following year at Vengeance Day, Hayes betrayed Williams after he failed to beat Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship.

Ad

Carmelo Hayes explained why he betrayed Trick Williams

Carmelo Hayes has explained the reason for betraying Trick Williams, claiming that one needed to have a killer instinct to stay at the top.

Speaking on a past episode of WWE NXT, the former NXT Champion said this about his former tag team partner:

"To stay at the top, you have to be ruthlessly ambitious. You have to have that killer instinct. You think I'm stupid? You think I didn't see the signs? I knew you were gonna want your shine sooner or later, Trick. I saw you side-eyeing my championship. I felt the envy with every accomplishment. I am your biggest competition. So I knew that sooner or later, unfortunately, I'd have to get you before you got me. So, Trick, wherever you're at, stay there. 'Cause your 15 minutes [of fame] is up. Back to business."

Ad

Williams is still on NXT, where he is feuding with Eddy Thorpe. The latter was victorious in their Strap Match at Vengeance Day 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback