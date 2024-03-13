Trick Williams reveals that John Cena warned him about WWE star; issues a challenge to former champion for upcoming event

Trick Williams was involved in an in-ring segment on the latest episode of WWE NXT where he disclosed what John Cena told him backstage when he appeared on the show last year. He also issued a challenge to his former best friend, Carmelo Hayes.

Williams stated in his promo that he usually comes out to the ring to do his thing, but he was struggling to find the words to say what he needed to say. He noted that he was angry and felt betrayed. Trick mentioned that family meant something to him and that he had Carmelo Hayes' back for two years and watched him succeed and reach all of his accolades.

Whoop That Trick said Melo's success motivated him to step up his game, and he thought his best friend was happy for him, but the latter was making faces behind his back. Williams then revealed that John Cena told him that Melo hated him, but he disagreed with the 16-time World Champion.

Trick went on to say that Carmelo Hayes told the truth about one thing: that they were not on the same level. The former NXT North American Champion said they were not on the same level and have never been. He then said that Melo was never going to be on his level. Finally, Trick Williams challenged Carmelo Hayes to a match at NXT Stand & Deliver.

The segment did not end there, as The Meta-Four came out. Noam Dar spoke about how he moved on after losing his NXT Heritage Cup and did not run home and cried about it. Williams told him he was not in the mood and suggested that the group leave him alone. However, things turned physical, as Trick Williams ended up sharing a passionate kiss with his real-life partner, Lash Legend.