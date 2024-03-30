Trick Williams sends a message to Jade Cargill ahead of her official WWE SmackDown debut

WWE NXT sensation Trick Williams recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to send a message to Jade Cargill.

Cargill will make her official SmackDown debut on tonight's episode. She recently signed with the blue brand after making her WWE in-ring debut at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Taking to Instagram, Cargill hyped up her upcoming SmackDown appearance, which caught the attention of Williams. The former NXT North American Champion reacted to the same.

Check out a screengrab of Williams' Instagram comment on Cargill's post:

Williams is one of the fastest-rising superstars on the NXT roster. During WrestleMania 40 weekend, he will headline NXT Stand & Deliver against his former best friend and tag team partner, Carmelo Hayes.

Hayes betrayed Williams after he was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the NXT Championship from Ilja Dragunov.

Paul Heyman commented on Jade Cargills' Royal Rumble appearance

Paul Heyman recently commented on the WWE women's division and stated that the female roster is filled with several talented women.

During an interview with Forbes, the Wiseman spoke highly of the entire women's division stating that the roster was filled with stars who had the potential to headline multiple WrestleManias. Heyman reserved special praise for Rhea Ripley, saying she would soon be one of the biggest stars in the women's division. The future Hall of Famer was also impressed with Jade Cargill and how she tore the house down during her in-ring debut at Royal Rumble earlier this year.

"Well, I think if you look at the female roster in WWE right now, there is a roster filled with women who have the potential to be multi-time WrestleMania main-eventers. Anybody who doesn't think that Rhea Ripley is going to be a top, if not the top star, is not paying attention. Look at Jade Cargill, who exceeded all expectations in the Women's Royal Rumble. Walking in, everybody said, 'Well, let's just see what she has. We don't really know what she has.' And absolutely tore the house down," said Heyman.

On the Road to WrestleMania 40, there have been rumors of Cargill potentially getting involved in the Damage CTRL storyline. The former AEW star could align with Bianca Belair and Naomi in their feud with Dakota Kai and The Kabuki Warriors. It remains to be seen how Cargill's SmackDown debut will unfold tonight.

