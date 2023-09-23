Trinity Fatu fka Naomi sends a message to Dolph Ziggler after his WWE release

Trinity Fatu, formerly known as Naomi in WWE, took to Twitter to react to Dolph Ziggler's recent release from the Stamford-based company.

Ziggler had signed with WWE in 2004 and was a part of the company for almost two decades. He was among the many wrestlers who were released by the Stamford-based company throughout this week.

Taking to Twitter, Fatu showed her support for the 43-year-old star with a wholesome gesture.

Check out Trinity's tweet:

In a follow-up tweet, Fatu claimed that she would always love and support the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

"Bc I luv and support him always" wrote Trinity

Check out her follow-up tweet:

Fatu departed WWE in 2022 when she and Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, walked out of a show due to a creative dispute with Vince McMahon.

The duo went on to vacate the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, and eventually, their departure was confirmed, as well. Fatu is currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling, where she is in her first reign as the IMPACT Knockouts Champion.

Dutch Mantell spoke about Dolph Ziggler's WWE departure

Dutch Mantell recently opened up about Dolph Ziggler's departure from WWE. He even jokingly mentioned that The Showoff was a part of the Stamford-based company since World War II.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that Ziggler could take some time off from professional wrestling and enjoy life outside of the squared circle. He said:

"Dolph Ziggler, listen, he's been there since World War 2. He's been there forever. Like I say, you get hired to get fired. So... and I'm sure Dolph doesn't have any problem with it. After 20 years, you have stacked enough to get you through the next couple of years. He can go and relax, lay back, go to the Caribbean, go and do whatever he wants to do without a worry in the world. So, there's no hard feelings on anybody's side because everybody understands that."

It now remains to be seen what's next in store for Ziggler and if he plans on signing with another company.

