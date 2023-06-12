Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi) shares scintillating pictures with Bloodline member and husband Jimmy Uso 

Former WWE Superstar Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi) recently shared scintillating pictures on social media with her husband Jimmy Uso.

Trinity had over a decade-long stint with the Stamford-based promotion. She, alongside Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks), walked out of WWE on the May 16th, 2022, episode of RAW due to creative disagreements.

Despite speculations that the former SmackDown Women's Champion could return to WWE, she eventually left the company and made her Impact Wrestling debut on April 28, 2023.

Trinity Fatu recently took to Twitter and shared breathtaking pictures with her husband Jimmy Uso.

She also wrote lyrics from a song named Dreaming of You:

“Late at night when all the world is sleeping. I stay up and think of you. And I wish on a star. That somewhere you are thinking of me too.”

Check out the tweet below:

Trinity @TheTrinity_Fatu

I stay up and think of you

And I wish on a star

That somewhere you are thinking of me too” “Late at night when all the world is sleepingI stay up and think of youAnd I wish on a starThat somewhere you are thinking of me too” “Late at night when all the world is sleepingI stay up and think of youAnd I wish on a starThat somewhere you are thinking of me too” 🎶 https://t.co/BLxInYsZg2

The 35-year-old had already made a name for herself in her time at the Stamford-based promotion by winning several titles, including SmackDown Women's Championship and Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Sasha Banks.

Trinity Fatu revealed how her marriage with Jimmy Uso was affected after she departed from WWE

In an interview with Forbes, Trinity Fatu talked about how her marriage was positively affected after she departed from the Stamford-based promotion.

She said it was a blessing that one of them got to be at home and take care of it instead of always worrying about their work.

"Really the family. The family time. Like, really being able to have quality family time and not have to really watch the clock or think about how many days I got home or when I've got to get back on the road. And really just being able to focus on my marriage and my relationship away from the road. Like, both of us not working and one of us being home to be able to take care of home. That's been a blessing. And yeah, just a new layer to our relationship in marriage," she said.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 I’m tryna be in love like Trinity and Jimmy Uso when I grow up I’m tryna be in love like Trinity and Jimmy Uso when I grow up 😭😭https://t.co/OyCNo4svjO

Fans want to see Trinty Fatu back in WWE, but she is having a great time outside of the company.

Do you want to see Trinity come back to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes