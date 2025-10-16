Triple H accused of favoritism; multi-time World Champion is suffering, says ex-WWE writer

Triple H's creative regime on WWE's main roster isn't perfect, but one veteran has accused The Game of having his own club backstage, which has been hurting a major name for a while now.

Ad

In 2017, Drew McIntyre returned to the Stamford-based promotion with a new look and passion for the business and soon became a major player in the company under the old regime. From winning the Men's Royal Rumble match to becoming the highlight of the shows throughout the pandemic era, The Scottish Warrior evolved from a wrestler to a star.

However, the two-time WWE and one-time World Heavyweight Champion hasn't been in the same spotlight since the new regime took over, and Vince Russo accused Triple H of favoritism. Speaking on Vince Russo's The Brand, the ex-WWE writer accused Triple H of having his own 'club' backstage and gave props to Drew McIntyre for making things work even when The Game's creative regime is hurting him as a performer.

Ad

Trending

"Drew's been around the block. Drew [McIntyre] obviously isn't in the Triple H club. You can clearly see who's in the Triple H club. And for Drew to go out there every week with nothing, knowing every week they give him s**t, and for him to still spin it and twist it to make it interesting, I give him props," Russo said.

Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Ad

What did Drew McIntyre do in WWE under Triple H's creative regime?

Drew McIntyre received a hot start under Triple H's creative regime when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Wales. After losing the title match, he spent months chasing it but never came close to winning it.

By the end of 2023, he rose to the top on Monday Night RAW with his heel turn. Later, he dethroned Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL and won the World Heavyweight Championship, which lasted a few minutes before Damian Priest cashed in his contract and won the title in Philadelphia.

Ad

He spent most of 2024 in a feud with CM Punk but never got his hands on championship gold. After a feud with Damian Priest, Randy Orton, and Jelly Roll, he returned to the championship scene only to lose to Cody Rhodes in Indiana at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Vince Russo's The Brand and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences