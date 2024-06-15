Triple H admits he wants 38-year-old star to stay in WWE forever despite losing at Clash at the Castle 2024

Triple H was asked a lot of questions in the post-Clash at the Castle: Scotland Press Conference, but his response to the final one was most interesting. The Game stated that he wants a RAW star to stay in WWE forever.

James Delow of the Gorilla Position podcast interviewed 38-year-old Chad Gable ahead of Clash at the Castle: Scotland. Gable confirmed that he had re-signed with WWE, but ultimately ended up falling short in front of Sami Zayn once again. He failed to capture the Intercontinental Championship yet again, a story that has repeated itself regardless of who the champion has been.

Delow followed up with Triple H in the post-Clash at the Castle: Scotland Press Conference. He mentioned Gable telling him that his career trajectory had changed under The Game's regime as Chief Content Officer.

A flattered Triple H praised Master Gable, despite the latter losing to Sami Zayn again, and admitted that he wants him to stay in WWE forever.

WWE's Chief Content Officer also said that he would have been sad had Chad Gable decided to sign somewhere else while admitting that he would be happy if that was something that Gable truly sought.

However, he mentioned his long working relationship with the Alpha Academy leader from the Performance Center days, emphasizing that he's aware of the expectations Gable had for his career, and also added that it's something that WWE drilled into him early on.

The Game seems to have a great vision for Gable's career. Despite all the positive comments, Master Gable will be anything but that as The Alpha Academy looks like it has crumbled in Glasgow.