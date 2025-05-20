  • home icon
  • "Triple H ain't gonna write that" - WWE fumbled popular star's appearance on RAW, claims wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified May 20, 2025 07:58 GMT
Triple H is in charge of the creative process in WWE [Image: WWE.com]
Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently criticized Triple H for ruining Logan Paul's segment with Jey Uso. The two stars are headed for a collision at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend.

The YouTube sensation turned wrestler kicked off the show this week and was interrupted by Gunther. While he was dealing with the Ring General, Jey Uso showed up from nowhere and hit him with a surprise Superkick, sending a strong message before their title showdown.

On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo noted the first exchange between Paul and Uso. He discussed how The Maverick should have gotten more heat going into the major event this Saturday. He felt anyone in the creative team could have booked the exchange between the two stars to get more heat on the heel before the major showdown.

"We had Jey superkick Logan Paul in the first segment. We're going to Logan Paul and Jey on Saturday Night's Main Event. Literally, my bulldog Penelope could have wrote[sic] for Logan Paul to come back at the end of the show, get his heat back on Jey Uso. My bulldog could have wrote[sic] that, and my bulldog doesn't have a brain. He could have wrote[sic] that, but not Triple H. Triple H ain't gonna write that." [From 3:55 onwards]
Logan did manage to get one up on Jey Uso to close the show. He launched a surprise attack on the champ and flattened him with the One Lucky Punch.

It will be interesting to see if The Maverick can bring Jey's fairytale Championship run to an abrupt end.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda.

