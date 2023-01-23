"Triple H ain't doing nothing" - Veteran wants Hall of Famer to wrestle after more than 20 years in WWE (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently shared his desire to see X-Pac do something substantial at the upcoming RAW XXX episode.

Though legends like Hulk Hogan, Triple H, The Undertaker, and many more are slated to appear on the show, it's safe to say none of them will get physical. Fans can expect them to engage in-ring and backstage segments and evoke memories of the past. However, when it comes to X-PAC, who's also scheduled for RAW is XXX, Vince Russo wants him to do more than just appear for nostalgic purposes.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran stated that unlike Triple H, Kane, Michaels, and others, X-Pac could still go inside the ring.

Russo added that although Road Dogg could also do something on the episode, the absence of his former tag team partner and AEW star Billy Gunn makes the prospect uninteresting. Vince Russo believes that this leaves only X-PAC, who should do something of note at the Monday night show.

"Bro, if it were me, looking at things realistically, the guy would be Waltman (Sean) for a couple of reasons. They haven't really done anything with him. Bro, let's face it. Shawn Michaels ain't doing nothing; Triple H ain't doing nothing; Kane ain't doing nothing, Road Dogg would probably do something, but I think X-Pac is in a lot better shape than Road Dogg, and without Billy, it's not the same. That's an act. So for me, it'll really be Sean Waltman, bro," said Vince Russo. (5:05 - 5:42)

Check out the full video below:

Vince Russo on what X-PAC must do at WWE RAW XXX?

Furthermore, Russo mentioned that X-PAC could express his wish to participate in the Royal Rumble on WWE RAW. The wrestling veteran also pitched the idea of the D-Generation X member having a feud with US Champion Austin Theory.

"And bro, you and I have talked about this. What about one last match? What about I still got a little gas in the tank? Put me in the Royal Rumble. I swear to god, bro, honestly, if they use someone there who's there for the anniversary and they roll that into an angle, I would be absolutely shocked. I mean absolutely shocked. And then it's like, you ask yourself, why not, bro? You want to get Austin Theory over? Put Sean Waltman with him. I don't understand why not, bro," added Russo. (5:42 - 6:28)

WWE @WWE Which WWE legend are you most excited to see at #WWERaw 's 30th anniversary celebration next week? Which WWE legend are you most excited to see at #WWERaw's 30th anniversary celebration next week? https://t.co/WRAueub129

For those unaware, X-PAC last wrestled for WWE in 2002. However, he wrestled extensively on the indie circuit subsequently. His last match dates back to March 31st, 2021, when he competed against Joey Janela at a GCW show.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's take on why X-PAC should return to in-ring action in WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes