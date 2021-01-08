Triple H allegedly criticized Chris Jericho and Booker T backstage; Jim Ross recalls what really happened

Jim Ross has given his take on rumors that Triple H once had issues with Booker T and Chris Jericho in WWE.

In January 2008, the Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alvarez reported that Triple H was the least popular person in WWE at that time. People were allegedly upset that he squashed Booker T at SummerSlam 2007 and that he did not put over Ric Flair on RAW. It was also claimed that he “outright buried” the returning Chris Jericho backstage.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross described the situation as “petty bulls***” and speculated that Triple H would retract some of his comments now. He also implied that Triple H might have been jealous of Chris Jericho.

"The Jericho thing was, I believe, quite simply that Jericho had a load of charisma, naturally, that Hunter [Triple H] may not have had at that point in time, and the fact that Jericho was under six feet tall," Ross said. "It’s petty bulls***."

Ross added that someone who is confident in their work ability would not make the kind of comments that Triple H did during that time. He believes Triple H should have wanted better talents around him because it would have benefited him to work with them.

Jim Ross thinks Triple H made himself look bad

Triple H has slowed down his in-ring career in recent years

Around that period of time, Triple H began to have more of a say in Superstars’ storylines when he attended WWE production meetings. Jim Ross acknowledged that, while Triple H is now hugely successful in that role, he looked bad by criticizing Chris Jericho and Booker T.

"It was regrettable, especially when you’re talking about two guys like Booker T and Jericho who, really, you make yourself look bad by inferring that they don’t belong for whatever reason," added Ross.

Advertisement

As it turned out, Chris Jericho returned to WWE and ended up spending another decade with the company. Booker T left WWE for IMPACT Wrestling before returning in 2011.

Please credit Grilling JR and give a H/T to SK Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.