Triple H allegedly felt that ex-WWE backstage name did not deserve his job

Brian Gewirtz has explained why Triple H initially disliked him during his early days in WWE as a writer.

Gewirtz joined the company in 1999 and later became the lead writer of RAW. Around that time, Triple H was the top villain in WWE and one of The Rock’s biggest on-screen rivals. Gewirtz had a close relationship with The Rock and now works for the WWE legend’s “Seven Bucks Productions” company.

Gewirtz wrote about Triple H in his book, “There's Just One Problem...: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE.” Reflecting on a wrestlers’ court trial he once attended, he confirmed that The Game took issue with the amount of backstage influence he had:

“While I had at least a cordial relationship with Bradshaw, Kane, and Taker, Triple H truly did not think I had any business being in a backstage position of power at the time (and he wasn’t alone),” Gewirtz wrote. “This was a guy who looked up to tough, take-no-s**t legends like Killer Kowalski (the man who trained him) and Harley Race.”

Proving how different he was to WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Gewirtz joked that he owned wrestling video tapes and ate cereal in catering at shows. He also thought people disliked that he “inexplicably” communicated with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon on a regular basis.

Triple H blamed Brian Gewirtz after an unexpected loss

The Brooklyn Brawler teamed up with Funaki and Taka Michinoku to defeat The King of Kings on the July 6, 2000, episode of SmackDown.

Vince McMahon came up with the booking decision. However, Brian Gewirtz received blame for the surprising outcome even though it was not his idea:

“Months earlier, when Vince came up with the idea of having HHH lose to the Brooklyn Brawler in a three-on-one handicap match, Triple H stormed into the production meeting, looked me in the eye, and said, ‘This had to be you,’” Gewirtz continued.

The former WWE writer clarified that he developed a good relationship with the 14-time world champion later in his career.

Brian Gewirtz’s book, “There's Just One Problem...: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE,” is available to buy on Amazon.

